Banco Bradesco SA (BBDC3.SA)
BBDC3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
33.71BRL
9:07pm BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Lazaro de Mello Brandao
|90
|1999
|Chairman of the Board
|
Luiz Trabuco Cappi
|65
|2014
|Chief Executive Officer, Vice Chairman of the Board, Member of the Executive Board
|
Alexandre da Silva Gluher
|56
|2016
|Executive Vice President, Director of Investor Relations, Member of the Executive Board
|
Marcelo de Araujo Noronha
|51
|2016
|Executive Vice President
|
Domingos Figueiredo de Abreu
|58
|2012
|Executive Vice President, Member of the Executive Board
- UPDATE 1-Burger King operator BK Brasil files for IPO in wave of listings
- UPDATE 2-Banco Bradesco CEO says looking for replacement internally
- Brazil's Bradesco to choose new CEO among internal candidates, CEO Trabuco says
- UPDATE 1-Banco Bradesco chairman steps down, CEO takes role
- Brazil's Banco Bradesco chairman steps down, CEO takes role