Banco Bradesco SA (BBDC4.SA)

BBDC4.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

35.60BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ -0.34 (-0.95%)
Prev Close
R$ 35.94
Open
R$ 35.90
Day's High
R$ 36.14
Day's Low
R$ 35.36
Volume
7,413,900
Avg. Vol
9,201,951
52-wk High
R$ 37.37
52-wk Low
R$ 24.02

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Lazaro de Mello Brandao

90 1999 Chairman of the Board

Luiz Trabuco Cappi

65 2014 Chief Executive Officer, Vice Chairman of the Board, Member of the Executive Board

Alexandre da Silva Gluher

56 2016 Executive Vice President, Director of Investor Relations, Member of the Executive Board

Marcelo de Araujo Noronha

51 2016 Executive Vice President

Domingos Figueiredo de Abreu

58 2012 Executive Vice President, Member of the Executive Board
Banco Bradesco SA News

