Tritax Big Box Reit PLC (BBOXT.L)
BBOXT.L on London Stock Exchange
146.30GBp
23 Oct 2017
146.30GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
146.30
146.30
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
2,482,829
2,482,829
52-wk High
151.40
151.40
52-wk Low
127.09
127.09
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Richard Jewson
|71
|2013
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Aubrey Adams
|67
|2017
|Non-Executive Director
|
Mark Shaw
|2013
|Non-Executive Director
|
Susanne Given
|2016
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Jim Prower
|2016
|Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
- CORRECTED-Ex-divs to take 1.6 points off FTSE 100 on Oct.19
- BRIEF-Tritax Big Box REIT buys Royal Mail facility for 49 mln stg
- UPDATE 3-RWE sees earnings boost as dull weather boosts demand for conventional power
- UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 10
- BRIEF-Tritax Big Box Reit acquires 124 acres of development land for 65 mln stg