Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd (BBRM.NS)

BBRM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,667.05INR
10:10am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-16.85 (-1.00%)
Prev Close
Rs1,683.90
Open
Rs1,696.00
Day's High
Rs1,708.45
Day's Low
Rs1,660.55
Volume
134,989
Avg. Vol
286,411
52-wk High
Rs1,738.00
52-wk Low
Rs441.05

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Nusli Wadia

73 1982 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Anil Hirjee

77 2000 Non-Executive Independent Vice Chairman of the Board

Amit Chhabra

2016 Chief Financial Officer

Nitin Datanwala

63 2010 Vice President - Corporate, Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

Ness Wadia

41 2011 Managing Director, Executive Director
