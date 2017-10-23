BB Seguridade Participacoes SA (BBSE3.SA)
BBSE3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
28.45BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ -0.56 (-1.93%)
Prev Close
R$ 29.01
Open
R$ 29.01
Day's High
R$ 29.10
Day's Low
R$ 28.40
Volume
2,230,600
Avg. Vol
3,907,696
52-wk High
R$ 32.40
52-wk Low
R$ 25.30
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Marcelo Augusto Dutra Labuto
|45
|2016
|Chairman of the Board
|
Jose Mauricio Pereira Coelho
|50
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer
|
Werner Romera Suffert
|44
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer, Director of Investor Relations, Member of the Executive Board
|
Angela Beatriz de Assis
|51
|2013
|Chief Business Development Officer, Member of the Executive Board
|
Antonio Rugero Guibo
|49
|2015
|Chief Corporate Governance Officer, Member of the Executive Board
