Brookfield Business Partners LP (BBU_u.TO)
BBU_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
37.63CAD
23 Oct 2017
37.63CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.05 (+0.13%)
$0.05 (+0.13%)
Prev Close
$37.58
$37.58
Open
$37.58
$37.58
Day's High
$37.80
$37.80
Day's Low
$37.49
$37.49
Volume
122,381
122,381
Avg. Vol
62,600
62,600
52-wk High
$38.84
$38.84
52-wk Low
$29.35
$29.35
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Jeffrey Blidner
|69
|Chairman of the Board of the General Partner
|
Cyrus Madon
|51
|Chief Executive Officer of the General Partner
|
Craig Laurie
|45
|Chief Financial Officer of the General Partner
|
John Lacey
|73
|Lead Independent Director of the General Partner
|
Stephen Girsky
|55
|Independent Director of the General Partner
- BRIEF-Brookfield Business announces $600 million equity offering
- BRIEF-Brookfield Business Partners commences limited partnership unit normal course issuer bid
- CANADA STOCKS-TSX near flat as dip in resource shares offsets positive earnings
- CANADA STOCKS-TSX up on Valeant, Ritchie results; BlackBerry falls on sell rating
- BRIEF-Great Canadian Gaming and Brookfield awarded GTA bundle in Ontario gaming modernization process