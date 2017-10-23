Edition:
United Kingdom

Brookfield Business Partners LP (BBU_u.TO)

BBU_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

37.63CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.05 (+0.13%)
Prev Close
$37.58
Open
$37.58
Day's High
$37.80
Day's Low
$37.49
Volume
122,381
Avg. Vol
62,600
52-wk High
$38.84
52-wk Low
$29.35

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Jeffrey Blidner

69 Chairman of the Board of the General Partner

Cyrus Madon

51 Chief Executive Officer of the General Partner

Craig Laurie

45 Chief Financial Officer of the General Partner

John Lacey

73 Lead Independent Director of the General Partner

Stephen Girsky

55 Independent Director of the General Partner
Brookfield Business Partners LP News

