Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA.MC)
BBVA.MC on Madrid SE C.A.T.S.
7.18EUR
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Francisco Gonzalez Rodriguez
|73
|2016
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Carlos Torres Vila
|51
|2015
|Executive Director, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Operating Officer
|
Jaime Saenz de Tejada Pulido
|49
|2016
|Finance Director
|
Ricardo Gomez Barredo
|53
|Director of Accounting and Supervisors Unit
|
Eduardo Arbizu Lostao
|54
|2016
|Chief Legal and Compliance Officer
