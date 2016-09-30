Cott Corp (BCB.TO)
BCB.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
18.75CAD
9:00pm BST
18.75CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)
$0.02 (+0.11%)
$0.02 (+0.11%)
Prev Close
$18.73
$18.73
Open
$18.74
$18.74
Day's High
$18.90
$18.90
Day's Low
$18.65
$18.65
Volume
103,139
103,139
Avg. Vol
212,832
212,832
52-wk High
$20.21
$20.21
52-wk Low
$13.42
$13.42
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
- BRIEF-Cott appoints Kenneth C. "Casey" Keller Jr. to board of directors
- UPDATE 1-LPC-EMEA syndicated lending reaches US$610bn this year
- LPC-Bankers pitch €3bn-equiv debt deal for PAI’s Refresco bid
- UPDATE 2-Refresco receives new 1.6 bln euro offer from PAI, shares jump
- Refresco receives new 1.6 bln euro buyout offer from PAI Partners