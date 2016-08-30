Barratt Developments PLC (BDEV.L)
BDEV.L on London Stock Exchange
696.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
696.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
696.00
696.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
5,175,921
5,175,921
52-wk High
698.00
698.00
52-wk Low
430.40
430.40
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
John Allan
|68
|2014
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
David Thomas
|52
|2015
|Group Chief Executive, Executive Director
|
Steven Boyes
|2012
|Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Chief Operating Officer
|
Jessica White
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Jeremy Hipkiss
|Group Sales and Marketing Director
