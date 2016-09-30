Edition:
United Kingdom

Bertrandt AG (BDTG.DE)

BDTG.DE on Xetra

82.83EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)

€0.33 (+0.40%)
Prev Close
€82.50
Open
€82.09
Day's High
€83.39
Day's Low
€81.79
Volume
7,591
Avg. Vol
32,581
52-wk High
€107.00
52-wk Low
€67.28

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Klaus Bleyer

Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Dietmar Bichler

2001 Chairman of the Management Board

Maximilian Woelfle

Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Markus Ruf

2012 Member of the Management Board, Chief Financial Officer

Hans-Gerd Claus

2012 Member of the Management Board, Chief Technology Officer
» More People

Bertrandt AG News

» More BDTG.DE News