Bombay Dyeing and Mfg Co Ltd (BDYN.NS)
BDYN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
205.60INR
10:07am BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Nusli Wadia
|73
|1977
|Non - Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Ashok Kaul
|Chief Executive Officer – Retail Business
|
Suresh Khurana
|Chief Executive Officer - PSF
|
Debashis Poddar
|2010
|Chief Executive Officer - Textiles
|
Sanjive Arora
|2016
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary