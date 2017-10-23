Edition:
Minerva SA (BEEF3.SA)

BEEF3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

11.63BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ -0.09 (-0.77%)
Prev Close
R$ 11.72
Open
R$ 11.79
Day's High
R$ 11.80
Day's Low
R$ 11.57
Volume
332,300
Avg. Vol
1,177,949
52-wk High
R$ 13.04
52-wk Low
R$ 8.20

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Edivar Vilela de Queiroz

Chairman of the Board

Fernando Galletti de Queiroz

2012 Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Board

Antonio Vilela de Queiroz

Vice Chairman of the Board

Edison Ticle de Andrade Melo e Souza

2012 Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Board

Luis Ricardo Alves Luz

2009 Commercial and Logistics Officer, Member of the Executive Board
Minerva SA News

