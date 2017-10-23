Edition:
Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP_u.TO)

BEP_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

43.84CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.08 (-0.18%)
Prev Close
$43.92
Open
$43.97
Day's High
$44.25
Day's Low
$43.71
Volume
61,804
Avg. Vol
165,871
52-wk High
$44.99
52-wk Low
$36.10

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Jeffrey Blidner

69 2011 Chairman of the Board of the General Partner

Sachin Shah

2015 Chief Executive Officer of the General Partner

Nicholas Goodman

2015 Chief Financial Officer of the General Partner

Harry Goldgut

Group Chairman of the General Partner

Richard Legault

2015 Group Chairman of the General Partner
Brookfield Renewable Partners LP News

