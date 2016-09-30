Bharat Forge Ltd (BFRG.NS)
BFRG.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
638.65INR
10:12am BST
638.65INR
10:12am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-1.25 (-0.20%)
Rs-1.25 (-0.20%)
Prev Close
Rs639.90
Rs639.90
Open
Rs642.50
Rs642.50
Day's High
Rs643.30
Rs643.30
Day's Low
Rs635.00
Rs635.00
Volume
604,703
604,703
Avg. Vol
1,537,140
1,537,140
52-wk High
Rs659.00
Rs659.00
52-wk Low
Rs382.33
Rs382.33
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Babasaheb Kalyani
|68
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Kishore Saletore
|49
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Tejaswini Chaudhari
|2016
|Deputy Company Secretary and Compliance officer
|
G. Agarwal
|65
|2006
|Deputy Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Amit Kalyani
|41
|2005
|Executive Director