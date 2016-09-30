Barclays Africa Group Ltd (BGAJ.J)
BGAJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
14,346.00ZAc
2:11pm BST
14,346.00ZAc
2:11pm BST
Change (% chg)
116.00 (+0.82%)
116.00 (+0.82%)
Prev Close
14,230.00
14,230.00
Open
14,300.00
14,300.00
Day's High
14,385.00
14,385.00
Day's Low
14,065.00
14,065.00
Volume
569,199
569,199
Avg. Vol
2,805,447
2,805,447
52-wk High
17,278.00
17,278.00
52-wk Low
13,322.00
13,322.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Wendy Lucas-Bull
|63
|2013
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Maria Ramos
|58
|2010
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Jason Quinn
|42
|2016
|Financial Director
|
Craig Bond
|55
|2013
|Chief Executive - Retail and Business Banking
|
Nomkhita Nqweni
|42
|2012
|Chief Executive - Wealth and Investment Management
