Barclays Africa Group Ltd (BGAJ.J)

BGAJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

14,346.00ZAc
2:11pm BST
Change (% chg)

116.00 (+0.82%)
Prev Close
14,230.00
Open
14,300.00
Day's High
14,385.00
Day's Low
14,065.00
Volume
569,199
Avg. Vol
2,805,447
52-wk High
17,278.00
52-wk Low
13,322.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Wendy Lucas-Bull

63 2013 Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board

Maria Ramos

58 2010 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Jason Quinn

42 2016 Financial Director

Craig Bond

55 2013 Chief Executive - Retail and Business Banking

Nomkhita Nqweni

42 2012 Chief Executive - Wealth and Investment Management
Barclays Africa Group Ltd News

