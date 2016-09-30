Edition:
United Kingdom

Bigben Interactive SA (BGBN.PA)

BGBN.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

12.67EUR
3:17pm BST
Change (% chg)

€0.68 (+5.67%)
Prev Close
€11.99
Open
€12.42
Day's High
€12.80
Day's Low
€12.15
Volume
117,277
Avg. Vol
34,877
52-wk High
€12.80
52-wk Low
€5.34

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Alain Falc

1988 Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee and Group Management Committee

Francois Bozon

Secretary General, Member of the Executive Committee and Group Management Committee

Yannick Allaert

Head of Accessories Europe, Member of the Executive Committee and Group Management Committee

Fabrice Lemesre

Head of Audio and Telephony, Member of the Executive Committee and Group Management Committee

Francois Penin

2012 Head of Logistics Europe, Member of the Executive Committee
Bigben Interactive SA News

