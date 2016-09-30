Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd (BHAF.NS)
BHAF.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
992.15INR
10:06am BST
992.15INR
10:06am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-20.35 (-2.01%)
Rs-20.35 (-2.01%)
Prev Close
Rs1,012.50
Rs1,012.50
Open
Rs1,015.00
Rs1,015.00
Day's High
Rs1,015.00
Rs1,015.00
Day's Low
Rs987.00
Rs987.00
Volume
1,195,510
1,195,510
Avg. Vol
2,226,861
2,226,861
52-wk High
Rs1,047.00
Rs1,047.00
52-wk Low
Rs465.10
Rs465.10
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Puranam Ravikumar
|65
|2014
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
M. Ramachandra Rao
|50
|2016
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Director
|
Ashish Damani
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Sudershan Pallap
|2014
|Secretary
|
Ashish Lakhanpal
|2017
|Additional Director
