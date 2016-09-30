Bhansali Engg Polymers Ltd (BHAN.NS)
BHAN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
108.25INR
10:13am BST
108.25INR
10:13am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.35 (-0.32%)
Rs-0.35 (-0.32%)
Prev Close
Rs108.60
Rs108.60
Open
Rs109.00
Rs109.00
Day's High
Rs112.30
Rs112.30
Day's Low
Rs107.10
Rs107.10
Volume
1,256,126
1,256,126
Avg. Vol
3,616,397
3,616,397
52-wk High
Rs121.00
Rs121.00
52-wk Low
Rs20.60
Rs20.60
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Munish Gupta
|78
|2002
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Jayesh Bhansali
|32
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
D. Mishra
|2011
|Vice President - Legal, Company Secretary
|
Babulal Bhansali
|61
|2015
|Managing Director
|
Kenji Asakawa
|68
|2006
|Executive Director - Technical