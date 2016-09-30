Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL.NS)
BHEL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
88.40INR
10:06am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs1.65 (+1.90%)
Prev Close
Rs86.75
Open
Rs87.25
Day's High
Rs88.70
Day's Low
Rs85.80
Volume
12,842,300
Avg. Vol
6,728,142
52-wk High
Rs121.83
52-wk Low
Rs77.40
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Atul Sobti
|56
|2016
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
T. Chockalingam
|58
|2016
|Director - Finance, Director
|
Inder Singh
|2008
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
J. Govindaswamy
|2015
|General Manager - I (HPVP), Visakhapatnam
|
D. Guin
|2015
|General Manager - I (CSM), New Delhi
