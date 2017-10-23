Edition:
Banco Hipotecario SA (BHI.BA)

BHI.BA on Buenos Aires Stock Exchange

9.80ARS
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.70 (+7.69%)
Prev Close
$9.10
Open
$9.50
Day's High
$9.89
Day's Low
$9.20
Volume
612,972
Avg. Vol
238,663
52-wk High
$9.89
52-wk Low
$5.50

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Eduardo Elsztain

57 2014 Chairman of the Board

Manuel Juan Luciano Herrera Grazioli

2017 Chief Executive Officer

Mario Blejer

2014 First Vice Chairman of the Board

Fernando Javier Turri

2014 Chief Technology and System Officer

Gustavo Daniel Efkhanian

Chief Risk and Controlling Officer
Banco Hipotecario SA News

