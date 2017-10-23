Banco Hipotecario SA (BHI.BA)
BHI.BA on Buenos Aires Stock Exchange
9.80ARS
23 Oct 2017
9.80ARS
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.70 (+7.69%)
$0.70 (+7.69%)
Prev Close
$9.10
$9.10
Open
$9.50
$9.50
Day's High
$9.89
$9.89
Day's Low
$9.20
$9.20
Volume
612,972
612,972
Avg. Vol
238,663
238,663
52-wk High
$9.89
$9.89
52-wk Low
$5.50
$5.50
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Eduardo Elsztain
|57
|2014
|Chairman of the Board
|
Manuel Juan Luciano Herrera Grazioli
|2017
|Chief Executive Officer
|
Mario Blejer
|2014
|First Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Fernando Javier Turri
|2014
|Chief Technology and System Officer
|
Gustavo Daniel Efkhanian
|Chief Risk and Controlling Officer