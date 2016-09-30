Edition:
United Kingdom

Bharti Infratel Ltd (BHRI.NS)

BHRI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

454.25INR
10:14am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs5.25 (+1.17%)
Prev Close
Rs449.00
Open
Rs448.05
Day's High
Rs459.85
Day's Low
Rs437.85
Volume
2,904,719
Avg. Vol
2,980,025
52-wk High
Rs482.80
52-wk Low
Rs281.75

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Akhil Gupta

2014 Executive Chairman of the Board

Devender Rawat

46 2014 Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director

Pankaj Miglani

45 Chief Financial Officer

Dhananjay Joshi

2016 Chief Operating Officer

Dipak Roy

2016 Chief Human Resource Officer
» More People

Bharti Infratel Ltd News

» More BHRI.NS News