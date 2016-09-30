Societe BIC SA (BICP.PA)
BICP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
91.32EUR
3:21pm BST
91.32EUR
3:21pm BST
Change (% chg)
€-0.20 (-0.22%)
€-0.20 (-0.22%)
Prev Close
€91.52
€91.52
Open
€91.80
€91.80
Day's High
€91.80
€91.80
Day's Low
€91.19
€91.19
Volume
29,281
29,281
Avg. Vol
89,903
89,903
52-wk High
€130.60
€130.60
52-wk Low
€89.77
€89.77
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Bruno Bich
|70
|2016
|Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer
|
Pierre Vareille
|59
|2016
|Vice Chairman, Lead Independent Director
|
James DiPietro
|56
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President, Member of the Management Board
|
Alison James
|48
|Chief Human Resource Officer, Member of the Management Committee
|
Marie-Aimee Bich-Dufour
|55
|2016
|Executive Vice President, Head of Sustainable Development, President of the BIC Corporate Foundation for Education & Board Secretary
- UPDATE 2-Spanish stocks fall on Catalan vote, miss new market highs
- European stocks jump into Q4 but Spanish banks sink on Catalan vote
- French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 2
- BIC shaves 2017 sales growth forecast on tough U.S. razor market
- UPDATE 1-BIC shaves 2017 sales growth forecast on tough U.S. razor market