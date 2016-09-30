Bid Corporation Ltd (BIDJ.J)
BIDJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
30,433.00ZAc
2:14pm BST
Change (% chg)
-117.00 (-0.38%)
Prev Close
30,550.00
Open
30,550.00
Day's High
30,580.00
Day's Low
30,252.00
Volume
277,062
Avg. Vol
848,565
52-wk High
32,400.00
52-wk Low
22,183.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Brian Joffe
|70
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Bernard Berson
|50
|Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
David Cleasby
|54
|Chief Financial Officer, Director
|
AK Biggs
|Company Secretary
|
Douglas Band
|72
|Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
- BRIEF-Bid Corporation says JP Morgan Chase & Co cuts stake to 9.62 pct
- BRIEF-Bid Corp posts FY diluted HEPS of 1,178.4 cents
- S.Africa's Bidvest to acquire Ireland-based Noonan for $208 mln
- UPDATE 1-South Africa's rand hits 7-week low on ANC policy plans
- BRIEF-Bid Corp says trading for first 9 months of FY17 positive