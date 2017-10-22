BIM Birlesik Magazalar AS (BIMAS.IS)
BIMAS.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
77.10TRY
22 Oct 2017
77.10TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
0.00TL (+0.00%)
0.00TL (+0.00%)
Prev Close
77.10TL
77.10TL
Open
76.80TL
76.80TL
Day's High
77.50TL
77.50TL
Day's Low
76.35TL
76.35TL
Volume
519,220
519,220
Avg. Vol
589,356
589,356
52-wk High
78.90TL
78.90TL
52-wk Low
46.62TL
46.62TL
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Mustafa Topbas
|2011
|Chairman of the Board of Directors, Chairman of the Executive Committee
|
Mahmud Merali
|Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors
|
Haluk Dortluoglu
|2010
|Executive Committee Member and CFO
|
Galip Aykac
|Executive Committee Member and COO
|
Aynur Colpan
|Purchasing General Manager
- BRIEF-Bim Q2 net profit rises 50% to 216.4 mln lira, revises 2017 revenue growth outlook to 20-23%
- BRIEF-Bim to establish a food supply and packaging company with 5.0 mln lira capital
- BRIEF-Chairman Mustafa Latif Topbas transfers 14.78 pct stake in BIM to Merkez Bereket Gida-KAP
- Turkey - Factors to Watch on May 9
- BRIEF-Bim Birlesik Magazalar reports Q1 net profit of 197.9 million lira