Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV (BIMBOA.MX)
BIMBOA.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange
45.00MXN
23 Oct 2017
45.00MXN
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.00 (+0.00%)
$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
$45.00
$45.00
Open
$43.83
$43.83
Day's High
$45.60
$45.60
Day's Low
$43.80
$43.80
Volume
2,351,603
2,351,603
Avg. Vol
2,156,680
2,156,680
52-wk High
$52.99
$52.99
52-wk Low
$41.96
$41.96
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Daniel Javier Servitje Montull
|58
|2013
|Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer
|
Diego Gaxiola Cuevas
|46
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer and Administrative Officer
|
Ivan Chiu Yat
|50
|2013
|Chief Executive Officer of Bimbo China
|
Daniel Curtin
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer of Bimbo Frozen
|
Miguel Angel Espinoza Ramirez
|59
|2014
|Chief Executive Officer of Bimbo
- RPT-GRAPHIC-Stocks to watch as NAFTA's future remains in doubt
- GRAPHIC-Stocks to watch as NAFTA's future remains in doubt
- Stocks to watch as NAFTA's future remains in doubt
- Mexico's Bimbo to invest $129 mln in Mexico City distribution hub
- Fitch: Bimbo's Ratings Unchanged by Acquisition of East Balt Bakeries