Biomerieux SA (BIOX.PA)
BIOX.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
67.68EUR
3:14pm BST
67.68EUR
3:14pm BST
Change (% chg)
€-0.05 (-0.07%)
€-0.05 (-0.07%)
Prev Close
€67.73
€67.73
Open
€67.60
€67.60
Day's High
€68.24
€68.24
Day's Low
€67.52
€67.52
Volume
48,794
48,794
Avg. Vol
103,666
103,666
52-wk High
€72.35
€72.35
52-wk Low
€42.68
€42.68
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Jean-Luc Belingard
|68
|2014
|Chairman of the Board
|
Alexandre Merieux
|43
|2014
|Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Management Committee, Director
|
Claire Giraut
|61
|2014
|Corporate Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Management Committee
|
Alain Pluquet
|2014
|Corporate Vice President, Chief Technology Officer, Chief Data Officer, Member of the Management Committee
|
Stefan Willemsen
|2014
|Corporate Vice President, Americas Region, Group Chief Legal Officer, Member of the Management Committee