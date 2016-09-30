Edition:
United Kingdom

Biomerieux SA (BIOX.PA)

BIOX.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

67.68EUR
3:14pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.05 (-0.07%)
Prev Close
€67.73
Open
€67.60
Day's High
€68.24
Day's Low
€67.52
Volume
48,794
Avg. Vol
103,666
52-wk High
€72.35
52-wk Low
€42.68

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Jean-Luc Belingard

68 2014 Chairman of the Board

Alexandre Merieux

43 2014 Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Management Committee, Director

Claire Giraut

61 2014 Corporate Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Management Committee

Alain Pluquet

2014 Corporate Vice President, Chief Technology Officer, Chief Data Officer, Member of the Management Committee

Stefan Willemsen

2014 Corporate Vice President, Americas Region, Group Chief Legal Officer, Member of the Management Committee
» More People

Biomerieux SA News

» More BIOX.PA News