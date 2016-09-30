Birchcliff Energy Ltd (BIR.TO)
BIR.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
5.01CAD
9:00pm BST
5.01CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)
$-0.16 (-3.09%)
$-0.16 (-3.09%)
Prev Close
$5.17
$5.17
Open
$5.20
$5.20
Day's High
$5.20
$5.20
Day's Low
$5.00
$5.00
Volume
1,294,615
1,294,615
Avg. Vol
1,161,597
1,161,597
52-wk High
$10.50
$10.50
52-wk Low
$4.96
$4.96
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
A. Tonken
|60
|2017
|Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer
|
Bruno Geremia
|2005
|Chief Financial Officer, Vice President
|
Myles Bosman
|2005
|Chief Operating Officer, Vice President - Exploration
|
David Humphreys
|2009
|Vice President - Operations
|
Christopher Carlsen
|2013
|Vice-President - Engineering
- BRIEF-Birchcliff Energy re-affirms 2017 production guidance
- BRIEF-Birchcliff Energy reaffirms 2017 Q4 average production guidance
- BRIEF-Birchcliff Energy provides operational update and announces closing of $31.7 mln asset sale
- BRIEF-Birchcliff Energy Ltd provides series A preferred shares conversion privilege notice
- BRIEF-Birchcliff Energy provides series A preferred shares conversion privilege notice