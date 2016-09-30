Edition:
Birchcliff Energy Ltd (BIR.TO)

BIR.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

5.01CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

$-0.16 (-3.09%)
Prev Close
$5.17
Open
$5.20
Day's High
$5.20
Day's Low
$5.00
Volume
1,294,615
Avg. Vol
1,161,597
52-wk High
$10.50
52-wk Low
$4.96

People

Name Age Since Current Position

A. Tonken

60 2017 Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer

Bruno Geremia

2005 Chief Financial Officer, Vice President

Myles Bosman

2005 Chief Operating Officer, Vice President - Exploration

David Humphreys

2009 Vice President - Operations

Christopher Carlsen

2013 Vice-President - Engineering
Birchcliff Energy Ltd News

