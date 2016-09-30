Bajaj Electricals Ltd (BJEL.NS)
BJEL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
392.00INR
10:13am BST
392.00INR
10:13am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-12.35 (-3.05%)
Rs-12.35 (-3.05%)
Prev Close
Rs404.35
Rs404.35
Open
Rs403.40
Rs403.40
Day's High
Rs403.70
Rs403.70
Day's Low
Rs391.10
Rs391.10
Volume
202,188
202,188
Avg. Vol
275,464
275,464
52-wk High
Rs428.45
Rs428.45
52-wk Low
Rs202.00
Rs202.00
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Shekhar Bajaj
|68
|2014
|Promoter Non-Independent Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Pratap Gharge
|2013
|President, Chief Information Officer
|
Anant Purandare
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President
|
Vijay Bhat
|2014
|Senior General Manager - Power Distribution
|
Girish Bhave
|Vice President - Corporate Services
- BRIEF-Bajaj Electricals says Morphy Richards launches global range of products in India
- BRIEF-Bajaj Electricals gets transmission line order
- BRIEF-Bajaj Electricals says GST rollout impacted consumer products segments' performance
- BRIEF-India's Bajaj Electricals June-qtr profit down 10 pct
- BRIEF-India's Bajaj Electricals buys 28 pct equity shares in Starlite Lighting Ltd