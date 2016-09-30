Bajaj Finance Ltd (BJFN.NS)
BJFN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,823.20INR
10:15am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-10.55 (-0.58%)
Prev Close
Rs1,833.75
Open
Rs1,848.00
Day's High
Rs1,848.00
Day's Low
Rs1,816.00
Volume
746,881
Avg. Vol
1,109,593
52-wk High
Rs1,985.90
52-wk Low
Rs760.50
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Rahul Bajaj
|78
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Rajeev Jain
|2015
|Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Sanjiv Bajaj
|47
|2013
|Non-Executive Co-Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Nanoo Pamnani
|72
|2013
|Non-Executive Independent Co-Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Sandeep Jain
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer
- BRIEF-India's Bajaj Finance Sept-qtr PAT rises about 36.5 pct
- BRIEF-Bajaj Finance allots NCDs worth 10 bln rupees
- BRIEF-Bajaj Finance approves issue price for QIP at 1,690 rupees per share
- India's Bajaj Finance launches up to $702 mln share sale to institutions
- BRIEF-Bajaj Finance to consider issue price for shares to be allotted to QIBs pursuant to QIP