Bajaj Finserv Ltd (BJFS.NS)
BJFS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
5,276.15INR
10:16am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-11.15 (-0.21%)
Prev Close
Rs5,287.30
Open
Rs5,331.00
Day's High
Rs5,335.00
Day's Low
Rs5,265.10
Volume
59,695
Avg. Vol
182,867
52-wk High
Rs5,790.00
52-wk Low
Rs2,480.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Rahul Bajaj
|78
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Nanoo Pamnani
|72
|2008
|Non-Executive Independent Vice Chairman of the Board
|
S. Sreenivasan
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Anuj Agarwal
|Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer - Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company Limited
|
Ranjit Gupta
|President - Insurance
- CORRECTED-BRIEF-India's Bajaj Finserv Sept-qtr consol profit up 13.2 pct
- BRIEF-Bajaj Finserv gets members' nod for reappointment of Sanjiv Bajaj as MD
- BRIEF-India's Bajaj Finserv June quarter consol net profit up 21.7 pct
- BRIEF-Bajaj Finserv seeks members' nod for reappointment of Sanjiv Bajaj as md
- BRIEF-India's Bajaj Finserv March-qtr consol profit up 3 pct