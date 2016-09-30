Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd (BJHN.NS)
BJHN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
14.35INR
10:16am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
Rs14.35
Open
Rs14.40
Day's High
Rs14.65
Day's Low
Rs14.30
Volume
1,634,550
Avg. Vol
4,533,539
52-wk High
Rs18.45
52-wk Low
Rs12.90
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Kushagra Bajaj
|2014
|Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Ved Agrawal
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Kausik Adhikari
|Secretarial Department
|
Ashok Gupta
|63
|2012
|Director - Group Operations, Whole-Time Director
|
Pradeep Parakh
|2011
|Group President - (GRC), Company Secretary
