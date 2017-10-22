Besiktas Futbol Yatirimlari Sanayi ve Ticaret AS (BJKAS.IS)
BJKAS.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
4.53TRY
22 Oct 2017
4.53TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
0.04TL (+0.89%)
0.04TL (+0.89%)
Prev Close
4.49TL
4.49TL
Open
4.50TL
4.50TL
Day's High
4.54TL
4.54TL
Day's Low
4.48TL
4.48TL
Volume
4,312,731
4,312,731
Avg. Vol
6,260,200
6,260,200
52-wk High
6.17TL
6.17TL
52-wk Low
3.71TL
3.71TL
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Fikret Orman
|48
|Chairman of the Board
|
Ahmet Urkmezgil
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Deniz Atalay
|Member of the Board
|
Erdal Torunogullari
|Member of the Board
|
Ahmet Kilicoglu
|Independent Member of the Board
