Berkeley Group Holdings PLC (BKGH.L)

BKGH.L on London Stock Exchange

3,945.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
3,945.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
742,640
52-wk High
3,960.00
52-wk Low
2,286.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Anthony Pidgley

2009 Group Executive Chairman of the Board

Rob Perrins

2009 Group Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

John Armitt

71 2012 Non-Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board, Senior Independent Director

Richard Stearn

2015 Finance Director

Sean Ellis

2016 Executive Director
Berkeley Group Holdings PLC News

