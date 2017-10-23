Berkeley Group Holdings PLC (BKGH.L)
BKGH.L on London Stock Exchange
3,945.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
3,945.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
3,945.00
3,945.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
742,640
742,640
52-wk High
3,960.00
3,960.00
52-wk Low
2,286.00
2,286.00
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Anthony Pidgley
|2009
|Group Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Rob Perrins
|2009
|Group Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
John Armitt
|71
|2012
|Non-Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board, Senior Independent Director
|
Richard Stearn
|2015
|Finance Director
|
Sean Ellis
|2016
|Executive Director
- May to host housing meeting on Tuesday - source
- UK PM May to host housing meeting on Tuesday - source
- Britain to spend 2 billion sterling more on affordable housing - PM May
- Britain to spend 2 billion sterling more on affordable housing: PM May
- Britain to spend 2 bln stg more on affordable housing - PM May