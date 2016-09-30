Bankia SA (BKIA.MC)
BKIA.MC on Madrid SE C.A.T.S.
4.03EUR
9:04am BST
4.03EUR
9:04am BST
Change (% chg)
€-0.01 (-0.22%)
€-0.01 (-0.22%)
Prev Close
€4.04
€4.04
Open
€4.03
€4.03
Day's High
€4.06
€4.06
Day's Low
€4.01
€4.01
Volume
523,934
523,934
Avg. Vol
6,478,559
6,478,559
52-wk High
€4.68
€4.68
52-wk Low
€3.05
€3.05
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Jose Ignacio Goirigolzarri Tellaeche
|63
|2012
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Jose Sevilla Alvarez
|53
|2014
|Chief Executive Officer
|
Antonio Ortega Parra
|70
|2014
|General Manager of People, Resources and Technology, Executive Director
|
Amalia Blanco Lucas
|56
|2012
|Deputy General Director of Communication and External Relations
|
Gonzalo Alcubilla Povedano
|49
|2014
|Deputy Director of Business Banking
