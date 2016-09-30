Komercni Banka as (BKOM.PR)
BKOM.PR on Prague Stock Exchange
953.10CZK
1:17pm BST
Change (% chg)
2.60Kč (+0.27%)
Prev Close
950.50Kč
Open
956.00Kč
Day's High
964.50Kč
Day's Low
951.00Kč
Volume
29,037
Avg. Vol
102,775
52-wk High
1,013.00Kč
52-wk Low
833.20Kč
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Jean-Luc Parer
|63
|2013
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Albert Le Dirac'h
|62
|2013
|Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Management and Executive Boards
|
Libor Loefler
|2015
|Member of the Executive and Management Boards, Deputy CEO, Chief Administrative Officer
|
Vladimir Jerabek
|48
|2008
|Member of the Management Board for Distribution, Member of the Executive Board
|
Jan Pokorny
|2016
|Member of the Management Board for Structured Finance, Investment Banking and Top Corporations, Member of the Executive Board