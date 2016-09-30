Bankinter SA (BKT.MC)
BKT.MC on Madrid SE C.A.T.S.
7.89EUR
9:06am BST
7.89EUR
9:06am BST
Change (% chg)
€0.00 (+0.06%)
€0.00 (+0.06%)
Prev Close
€7.88
€7.88
Open
€7.86
€7.86
Day's High
€7.92
€7.92
Day's Low
€7.85
€7.85
Volume
140,368
140,368
Avg. Vol
1,720,739
1,720,739
52-wk High
€8.75
€8.75
52-wk Low
€6.82
€6.82
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Pedro Guerrero Guerrero
|64
|2013
|Chairman of the Board
|
Maria Dolores Dancausa Trevino
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Alfonso Botin-Sanz de Sautuola
|47
|2007
|Vice Chairman of the Board, Executive Director, Representative of Cartival SA
|
Gloria Hernandez Garcia
|2016
|General Director of Finance and Capital Markets Area
|
Jacobo Diaz Garcia
|2016
|Director of Business Development, Products and Markets