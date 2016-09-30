Edition:
United Kingdom

Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd (BLIS.NS)

BLIS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

178.55INR
10:13am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-2.45 (-1.35%)
Prev Close
Rs181.00
Open
Rs183.40
Day's High
Rs183.40
Day's Low
Rs177.00
Volume
36,961
Avg. Vol
229,021
52-wk High
Rs203.40
52-wk Low
Rs117.05

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Vipul Thakkar

2015 Chief Financial Officer

Shibroor Kamath

60 Managing Director, Executive Director

Shruti Kamath

30 Whole Time Director

Vibha Kamath

31 2010 Whole-Time Director

Aditi Bhatt

2015 Company Secretary
» More People

Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd News

» More BLIS.NS News