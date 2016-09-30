Balmer Lawrie and Company Ltd (BLMR.NS)
BLMR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
226.30INR
10:16am BST
226.30INR
10:16am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs1.40 (+0.62%)
Rs1.40 (+0.62%)
Prev Close
Rs224.90
Rs224.90
Open
Rs225.00
Rs225.00
Day's High
Rs227.70
Rs227.70
Day's Low
Rs223.60
Rs223.60
Volume
89,643
89,643
Avg. Vol
112,342
112,342
52-wk High
Rs286.75
Rs286.75
52-wk Low
Rs174.25
Rs174.25
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Virendra Sinha
|59
|2012
|Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Shyam Khuntia
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Biswarup Chakraborti
|57
|2014
|Senior Vice President - Operations
|
Amrit Mukhopadhyay
|56
|2013
|Senior Vice President - Technical
|
Manash Mukhopadhyay
|59
|2012
|Senior Vice President - Information Technology