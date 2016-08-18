Edition:
United Kingdom

BHP Billiton PLC (BLT.L)

BLT.L on London Stock Exchange

1,380.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
1,380.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
9,248,947
52-wk High
1,518.50
52-wk Low
1,103.00

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Andrew Mackenzie

60 2017 Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer

Kenneth MacKenzie

53 2017 Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Peter Beaven

50 2014 Chief Financial Officer

Arnoud Balhuizen

48 2016 President - Marketing and Supply

Mike Henry

51 2016 President - Operations, Minerals Australia
» More People

BHP Billiton PLC News

» More BLT.L News

Market Views

» More BLT.L Market Views