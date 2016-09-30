Blue Label Telecoms Ltd (BLUJ.J)
BLUJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
1,687.00ZAc
2:09pm BST
Change (% chg)
-33.00 (-1.92%)
Prev Close
1,720.00
Open
1,725.00
Day's High
1,725.00
Day's Low
1,683.00
Volume
1,470,979
Avg. Vol
1,884,113
52-wk High
2,200.00
52-wk Low
1,395.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Laurence Nestadt
|66
|2007
|Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Brett Levy
|40
|2007
|Joint Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Mark Levy
|44
|2007
|Joint Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Dean Suntup
|2013
|Financial Director, Director
|
Janine van Eden
|2013
|Group Company Secretary
- BRIEF-Blue Label Telecoms says FY HEPS up 18 pct
- BRIEF-Blue Label Telecoms says 3G deal for 900 mln rand implemented
- BRIEF-Blue Label Telecoms says Cell C recapitalisation fully implemented
- BRIEF-Blue Label says Cell C's net borrowings will be reduced to 6 bln rand
- Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions