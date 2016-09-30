Blue Star Ltd (BLUS.NS)
BLUS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
807.90INR
10:17am BST
807.90INR
10:17am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.10 (-0.01%)
Rs-0.10 (-0.01%)
Prev Close
Rs808.00
Rs808.00
Open
Rs804.00
Rs804.00
Day's High
Rs812.70
Rs812.70
Day's Low
Rs802.00
Rs802.00
Volume
10,965
10,965
Avg. Vol
88,736
88,736
52-wk High
Rs826.20
Rs826.20
52-wk Low
Rs436.00
Rs436.00
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Ashok Advani
|2016
|Chairman Emeritus
|
Suneel Advani
|2014
|Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Tojo Jose
|2010
|Executive Vice President - Human Resources
|
J. Bhambure
|2010
|Executive Vice President - R&D and Technology
|
C. P. Mukundan Menon
|2014
|Executive Vice President - Unitary Cooling Products