Boralex Inc (BLX.TO)

BLX.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

22.67CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

$0.03 (+0.13%)
Prev Close
$22.64
Open
$22.69
Day's High
$22.80
Day's Low
$22.59
Volume
58,150
Avg. Vol
130,627
52-wk High
$23.00
52-wk Low
$16.06

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Alain Ducharme

2017 Independent Chairman of the Board

Patrick Lemaire

53 2006 President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Jean-Francois Thibodeau

2003 Chief Financial Officer, Vice President

Pascal Hurtubise

2017 Vice President, Corporate Secretary, Chief Legal Officer

Hugues Girardin

2012 Vice President - Development
Boralex Inc News