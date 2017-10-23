Banco Macro SA (BMA.BA)
BMA.BA on Buenos Aires Stock Exchange
235.00ARS
23 Oct 2017
235.00ARS
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$17.60 (+8.10%)
$17.60 (+8.10%)
Prev Close
$217.40
$217.40
Open
$222.15
$222.15
Day's High
$235.00
$235.00
Day's Low
$222.15
$222.15
Volume
182,977
182,977
Avg. Vol
118,960
118,960
52-wk High
$235.00
$235.00
52-wk Low
$95.10
$95.10
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Jorge Horacio Brito
|65
|2016
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Gustavo Alejandro Manriquez
|47
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer
|
Delfin Jorge Ezequiel Carballo
|63
|2017
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Jorge Francisco Scarinci
|46
|Director of Finance and Investor Relations
|
Eduardo Roque Covello
|59
|Chief Operating Officer