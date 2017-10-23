Edition:
United Kingdom

Banco Macro SA (BMA.BA)

BMA.BA on Buenos Aires Stock Exchange

235.00ARS
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$17.60 (+8.10%)
Prev Close
$217.40
Open
$222.15
Day's High
$235.00
Day's Low
$222.15
Volume
182,977
Avg. Vol
118,960
52-wk High
$235.00
52-wk Low
$95.10

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Jorge Horacio Brito

65 2016 Executive Chairman of the Board

Gustavo Alejandro Manriquez

47 2016 Chief Executive Officer

Delfin Jorge Ezequiel Carballo

63 2017 Vice Chairman of the Board

Jorge Francisco Scarinci

46 Director of Finance and Investor Relations

Eduardo Roque Covello

59 Chief Operating Officer
» More People

Banco Macro SA News