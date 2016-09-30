Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO)
BMO.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
98.85CAD
9:29pm BST
98.85CAD
9:29pm BST
Change (% chg)
$0.09 (+0.09%)
$0.09 (+0.09%)
Prev Close
$98.76
$98.76
Open
$99.00
$99.00
Day's High
$99.29
$99.29
Day's Low
$98.78
$98.78
Volume
898,729
898,729
Avg. Vol
1,354,435
1,354,435
52-wk High
$104.15
$104.15
52-wk Low
$83.58
$83.58
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
J. Robert Prichard
|68
|2012
|Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
William Downe
|64
|2013
|Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Franklin Techar
|60
|2016
|Vice Chair
|
Thomas Flynn
|2013
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Christopher Begy
|2013
|Chief Executive Officer of BMO Financial Corp. and U.S. Country Head
- UPDATE 3-Canada watchdog sets new mortgage rules, acknowledges risks
- Canada's banking watchdog sets new rules for mortgage lending
- BRIEF-Alliance data systems says its LoyaltyOne has signed a multi-year renewal agreement with Bank of Montreal
- Commerzbank, other banks join UBS and IBM trade finance blockchain
- Commerzbank, other banks join UBS and IBM trade finance blockchain