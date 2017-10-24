Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMWG.DE)
BMWG.DE on Xetra
85.28EUR
24 Oct 2017
85.28EUR
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€-0.73 (-0.85%)
€-0.73 (-0.85%)
Prev Close
€86.01
€86.01
Open
€85.78
€85.78
Day's High
€86.01
€86.01
Day's Low
€85.26
€85.26
Volume
171,623
171,623
Avg. Vol
1,567,229
1,567,229
52-wk High
€91.76
€91.76
52-wk Low
€73.40
€73.40
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Norbert Reithofer
|60
|2015
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Member of the Supervisory Board
|
Harald Krueger
|52
|2015
|Chairman of the Management Board
|
Karl-Ludwig Kley
|66
|2010
|Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Stefan Quandt
|51
|Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Stefan Schmid
|52
|2008
|Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative
- EU raids Daimler and VW in widening cartel inquiry
- EU raids Daimler and VW in widening cartel inquiry
- UPDATE 2-EU raids Daimler and VW in widening cartel inquiry
- Daimler says EU staff checking premises amid cartel probe
- BRIEF-Fair secures offers for nearly $1 bln capital from investment banks, Sherpa Capital-led entity