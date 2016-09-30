Edition:
United Kingdom

Bonavista Energy Corp (BNP.TO)

BNP.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

2.61CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

$0.02 (+0.77%)
Prev Close
$2.59
Open
$2.59
Day's High
$2.66
Day's Low
$2.58
Volume
464,419
Avg. Vol
627,530
52-wk High
$5.58
52-wk Low
$2.21

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Keith MacPhail

60 2012 Executive Chairman of the Board

Jason Skehar

44 2012 President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Ronald Poelzer

55 Executive Vice Chairman of the Board

Dean Kobelka

2015 Chief Financial Officer, Vice President - Finance

Bruce Jensen

2014 Chief Operating Officer
» More People

Bonavista Energy Corp News