BNP Paribas SA (BNPP.PA)
BNPP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
67.90EUR
23 Oct 2017
67.90EUR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
€67.90
€67.90
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
3,260,085
3,260,085
52-wk High
€68.95
€68.95
52-wk Low
€50.32
€50.32
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Jean-Laurent Bonnafe
|56
|2011
|Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee, Director
|
Lutz Diederichs
|54
|2017
|Chairman of the Group Management Board - Germany and Group Head for BNP Paribas - Germany
|
Philippe Bordenave
|62
|2011
|Chief Operating Officer, Member of the Executive Board
|
Eric Martin
|64
|2014
|Head of Compliance, Member of the Executive Committee
|
Franck Roncey
|2014
|Group Chief Risk Officer, Member of the Executive Committee
