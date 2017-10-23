Edition:
United Kingdom

BNP Paribas SA (BNPP.PA)

BNPP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

67.90EUR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€67.90
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
3,260,085
52-wk High
€68.95
52-wk Low
€50.32

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Jean-Laurent Bonnafe

56 2011 Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee, Director

Lutz Diederichs

54 2017 Chairman of the Group Management Board - Germany and Group Head for BNP Paribas - Germany

Philippe Bordenave

62 2011 Chief Operating Officer, Member of the Executive Board

Eric Martin

64 2014 Head of Compliance, Member of the Executive Committee

Franck Roncey

2014 Group Chief Risk Officer, Member of the Executive Committee
BNP Paribas SA News

