Brenntag AG (BNRGn.DE)
BNRGn.DE on Xetra
48.14EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)
€0.10 (+0.21%)
Prev Close
€48.04
Open
€47.94
Day's High
€48.18
Day's Low
€47.84
Volume
139,130
Avg. Vol
293,952
52-wk High
€56.32
52-wk Low
€43.02
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Stefan Zuschke
|2010
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Steven Holland
|2011
|Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer
|
Georg Mueller
|2012
|Member of the Management Board, Chief Financial Officer
|
Thomas Langer
|Vice President Corporate Finance & Investor Relations
|
Karsten Beckmann
|2015
|Member of the Management Board
