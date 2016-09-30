Bank of Baroda Ltd (BOB.NS)
BOB.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
144.35INR
10:18am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs6.45 (+4.68%)
Prev Close
Rs137.90
Open
Rs138.60
Day's High
Rs145.15
Day's Low
Rs138.50
Volume
10,142,077
Avg. Vol
9,613,021
52-wk High
Rs202.50
52-wk Low
Rs133.50
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Ravi Venkatesan
|2015
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
P Jayakumar
|53
|2015
|Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director
|
Sanjay Kumar
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Bhuwanchandra Joshi
|60
|2013
|Executive Director
|
Mayank Mehta
|57
|2016
|Executive Director
- BRIEF-Bank of Baroda approves issuance of AT-1 capital bonds
- BRIEF-India's Bank of Baroda cuts one-year MCLR to 8.30 pct w.e.f. Oct 7
- BRIEF-Bank of Baroda to consider raising of funds
- BRIEF-Radha Madhav Corp says bank of Baroda accepted OTS proposal for 352.5 mln rupees
- BRIEF-Bank Of Baroda cuts base rate to 9.15 pct per annum w.e.f. Oct 1, 2017