Bodal Chemicals Ltd (BODA.NS)

BODA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

172.95INR
10:17am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs0.90 (+0.52%)
Prev Close
Rs172.05
Open
Rs172.60
Day's High
Rs176.00
Day's Low
Rs170.00
Volume
388,963
Avg. Vol
477,154
52-wk High
Rs193.75
52-wk Low
Rs99.55

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Sureshbhai Patel

58 Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director

Mayur Padhya

2013 Chief Financial Officer

Ashutosh Bhatt

2012 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

Ankit Patel

31 2008 Executive Director

Bhavin Patel

33 2005 Executive Director
Bodal Chemicals Ltd News

